Bernice Howard (Bonnie) passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in West Point, New York. She lived in Sharon Hill, PA. Bonnie retired from Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima where she worked for 30 years as a housekeeping supervisor. She is survived by two daughters Pamela and Tammy, three grand-daughters and four great granddaughters. She had a dear friend Lois and her beloved dog Teeka. Bonnie loved all animals. Services and interment Private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020