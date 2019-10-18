Home

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
O’Leary Funeral Home
640 E. Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O’Leary Funeral Home
640 E. Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
O’Leary Funeral Home
640 E. Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA
Bernice Krick Obituary
Bernice ‘Bea’ (nee Stewart) Krick, age 95, of Glenolden, PA passed away October 17, 2019. Loving mother of John H Krick III and Joan (Thomas) McCausland; Beloved Nana of Kelly, Chrissy, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Andrew; Great Nana of Thomas, Addison, Jacob, Nicholas and Olivia. Bea was an avid knitter, Phillies fan, loved to bake and a Briarcliffe Athletics Association Bingo worker. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday October 22, 7PM and Wednesday October 23 10 AM O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064, and to her Funeral Service 11AM in the Funeral Home. Int. Private.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019
