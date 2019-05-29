|
|
Bertha M. McLoughlin (née Reiselt),94, a longtime resident of Lima Estates, died peacefully on May 26, 2019. Born in West Philadelphia to the late Otto and Susan Reiselt, Bertha was the wife of the late William McLoughlin. A former resident of Havertown and Springfield, Bertha was always active in her home communities. She was a member of St. Dennis Parish in Havertown and later St. Mary Magdalen in Media. She volunteered with the Springfield Garden Club and Riddle Hospital. Bertha enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and gardening. She loved to travel and looked forward to Shore vacations with her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William McLoughlin. Survived by her children, Barbara Shellington of Media, Michael McLoughlin (Dottie) of Havertown, and Joan Fogarty of West Chester along with 8 adoring grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at St. Mary Magdalen (2400 N. Providence Rd. Media, PA). Calling from 10 - 11 in the church. Burial: St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown. Memorial donations may be made to the WBC Activities Fund c/o Lima Estates, 411 N. Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063. Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 30, 2019