Bessie May Steinmetz, 105 years young, of Media, PA died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Media, PA. May was born August 5, 1913 in Philadelphia, the daughter of Alonzo and May (Stott) Steinmetz and the younger sister of the late Ann Steinmetz. She was raised in Larchmont and graduated from Marple Newtown High School, serving as class treasurer from 1929 to 1931. She also participated in Glee Club and Dramatics, played guard for the girl’s basketball team and won the typing medal in 1930 and 1931. Her yearbook states, “May is our first class typist. We can also picture May in the future as a private secretary to a big business man, probably one of our present Juniors.” May was employed by the Whitman Candy Co, Elwyn Institute and Apex Dry Cleaners, where she trained the staff and worked with her close friend Eleanor Dotts. May retired in 1975. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Media for many years and participated in Circle and helped count the collections. May and her friend, Marge Wenlock, delivered Meals on Wheels for 27 years. She enjoyed: caring for others, growing hybrid tea roses, reading the Daily Times, sewing, keeping house, driving to Lancaster to visit friends and shopping at Shady Maple and Good’s Store. May was a life-long lover of animals and stated, “In all my life I never slept a night without a pet in the house.” May’s best friends were her cats and dogs: Shaddy, Missy, Big Papi, Shep, Jenny and Ginger. May will be deeply missed by her many friends and neighbors. Friends and family are invited to May’s Visitation on Friday, July 19th from 10:30-11:00 AM at First United Church of Media, 350 W. State St. immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Internment at Media Cemetery will be private. Online condolences at Legacy.com In lieu of flowers, contributions, in May’s memory, to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063 providenceac.org, would be appreciated. Arrangements: www.haganfuneralhome.com Media, PA
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019