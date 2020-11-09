1/1
Beth L. Birmingham
Beth L. Birmingham, age 51, of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on November 3, 2020. Beth was the loving sister of Michelle McHale, Laura Hull and David Birmingham. She was the dear friend of Kim Stott, and the caring aunt of nieces, Angelica and Jordan, and nephews, Thomas, Andrew, Zachary and Tyler. She is also survived by 8 great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by her Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beth’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market Street, Ste. 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300


