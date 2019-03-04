Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Bettie Whiteley Wenrich, age 93, of Aston, PA, formerly of Brookhaven, PA, died on Friday, March 1, 2019, at her son Philip's home. Born on December 27, 1925, Bettie was a graduate of Nether Providence High School, where she was a Drum Majorette in the Marching Band. Mrs. Wenrich was a member of North Chester Baptist Church and a founding member of The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Bettie was devoted to her family and home and was an avid baker.
Wife of the late Bernard "Bee" Wenrich, who died in 2011; mother of the late Bernie Wenrich, who died in 1961.
Survivors:
Son: Philip (Lisa) Wenrich; Daughter: Bessie (Jim) Boyd; Grandchildren: Liam, Tina and Amanda.
Visitation: Thursday, March 7th after 10:00AM at the North Chester Baptist Church, 2331 Providence Rd., Chester, PA 19013.
Funeral Service: Thursday, March 7th at 11:00AM at the North Chester Baptist Church.
Interment: Middletown Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Nemours Hospital's via Race4areason, runsignup.com/race4areason, click donate.
Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2019
