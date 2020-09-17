Betty Ann (née Coleman) Wilson, 79, of Swarthmore, PA, transitioned at home surrounded by her loved ones just after sunset on Monday, September 14, 2020. Betty Ann was born in Ridley Park, PA on January 11, 1941 to the late Elizabeth Warren Coleman and John Coleman. Betty Ann Wilson was a member of the fourth generation of seven generations of her family to live in the Historically Black Neighborhood of Swarthmore. She was the youngest of six children and lived on land her grandparents owned up until her passing. Betty Ann was a fierce advocate for human and civil rights and a proud lifelong member of Wesley A.M.E. Church, Swarthmore. She was a devout believer in God, and cherished her connection to the church and its legacy in Swarthmore. When Betty Ann was a little girl she hoped she would be a flight attendant when she grew up, but in 7th grade her teacher told her that wasn’t an option. The teacher insisted there were no colored flight attendants, but Betty Ann defiantly told her that she would be the first. She dreamed of traveling the world, and though she would go on to visit 10 countries, including Russia, Egypt, Senegal, England, Switzerland, the Caribbean and Mexico, she would not go on to become a flight attendant. She did however pursue another dream, her dream of becoming an educator. Betty Ann got her start working at Swarthmore Presbyterian Nursery Day School (SPNDS), under the mentorship of Betty McCorkel. With Betty’s help, Wilson paid for her first year at Harcum Junior College, and the SPNDS board covered her second. After graduating from Harcum with an Associate degree Wilson became the director of Citizens for Acting Now (CAN) Daycare in Chester, PA and after securing a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Pennsylvania State University she began teaching at Nether Providence Elementary School (NPE). She went on to earn a Master’s degree from Temple University and remained at NPE for 27 years before retiring. She brought Black culture and history into her classroom every day. She brought her students the world. She received numerous awards and distinctions including a Developer Grant Award called, “Impact: Partner in Education” for producing a comprehensive thematic unit for Black History. She was on the first Multicultural Committee of Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, was a member of the Delaware County Fair Housing Committee, served on the board and was the house director of Swarthmore’s chapter of A Better Chance and was a life member of the NAACP. She was the first Black council member of Swarthmore’s Borough Council. She was a co-collaborator in Philadelphia Folklore Project’s ‘Making a Homeplace,’ which was a part of the community folklife documentation initiative. She was a co-recipient of the Scribe Video Center’s Precious Places grant which allowed her the opportunity to document the oral history of the Historically Black Neighborhood of Swarthmore. She was also due to be a consultant on the Making a Homeplace: Historically Black Neighborhood of Swarthmore Collective Oral History/ Telling Practice Initiative, directed by her daughter Jeannine Osayande and funded by the Anne Bernstein Richan Peace Action Fund. Betty Ann was deeply loved, and in her final years was cared for by family members and caregivers. She had a robust social life, full of color (especially yellow, her favorite) and added value to the lives of all who knew her. Her apple pies and fried chicken were the talk of the town. She was known in her community as “the flower lady,” and always welcomed new neighbors with a fresh cut bouquet. In her final weeks she spent time at McCorkel Tree Farm in the mountains of Spruce Creek, PA with Connie (Russell) Thomas a childhood friend and other loved ones. Affectionately known as Dearmom, Aunt Betty and Queen Bee; Mrs. Wilson is survived by her brother Calvin Coleman (Cecile) preceded by siblings Warren Barrington Coleman, Sylvia Blake (Howard), Shirley Evans and John Coleman. She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Annette Lee-Holmes (Carl), Donna Lee-Diakite, Rachel Jeannine Osayande (Chenoa), sisters-in-law, Deaconess Doris Ruley, and Rev. Dr. Dolores E. McCabe, five grandchildren Makeda Redmond (David, decd), Isaiah Nelms (Satya), Mandisa (Candace) Lee (Atem), Haliena Yasmine Lee and Ptah Osayande, nine great grandchildren, caregivers, David (Dado) Lee and Nancy Shade, nieces, nephews, and countless friends and chosen family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the yard of her family homestead at 345 Union Avenue in Swarthmore.



