|
|
1929-2019 Betty Boyer (nee Yankanich) 90, of Ridley Park passed away on April 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Milmont Park, daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Yankanich (nee Adomniak), she lived in Holmes before moving to her residence 61 years ago. Betty was a graduate of Ridley Township High School, class of 1947 and attended Delaware County Community College and Penn State University. She was employed as a Secretary for the Interboro School District at Glenolden Elementary School before retiring in 1994. Betty later worked for Coldwell Banker Preferred as well as the Delaware County Library System. Betty was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, the Suburban West Realtors Association (formerly Delaware County Association of Realtors), Pennsylvania Association of Realtors and The National Association of Realtors. Betty had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Choir as well as the Swarthmore Chorale Group. She was an expert photographer but most important to her were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the love of her life. Betty was wife of the late Elwood F. Boyer who died on November 6, 1999 after 43 years of marriage and sister of the late Barbara Wimer, Stephen Yankanich, Jr., John Yankanich and Janet Randall. She was mother of Bonnie M. Bolc (Karl) and William E. Boyer (Christine Mary), sister of Mary Yankanich, Margie Giger and Judi Sandusky, grandmother of Brittany (Mark), Adam, Paul (Molly), David (Sarah) and Stephen (Rebecca) and great-grandmother of John, Molly, Grace, Connor, Adelyn and Isabella. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park where friends may call 7 to 9 PM Thursday and after 10 AM Friday. Burial Glenwood Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019