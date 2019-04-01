|
|
Betty C. Di Paolo (nee Colaiuta); age 90 years; of Granite Farms Estates formerly of Ardmore, Pa. passed away on March 3, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Edward J. DiPaolo, who predeceased her in 1986. She is the loving mother of Margaret (Stephen) Merjanian, and Edward “Jed” (Nancy) DiPaolo. She is the devoted grandmother of Shannon Carnegie, Alicia (William) Camara, Tamara Merjanian, Mary Kate (Jacob) Mims, and Kristen (Mike) Kifer. Great grandmother to Will Camara, Avery Camara, Cameron Carnegie, Jed Mims, and Jonah Mims. She is also the sister of Jean McGinty, and the late Anthony Colaiuta. Mrs. Di Paolo is a graduate of Lower Merion High School and West Chester University. The funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. DiPaolo’s name to the Royer-Greaves School for the Blind, 118 South Valley Road Paoli, Pennsylvania 19301 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019