1922-2019 Betty Jane Eller Shickley, 97, of Ridley Park died June 4, 2019 at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Born in Noblesville, IN, daughter of the late Joseph Ingram and Grace Eller (nee Beaver), she lived in Nashville, IN before moving to Ridley Park in 2011. Betty was a graduate of Noblesville Senior High School, class of 1940, where she was named Miss Noblesville. She was employed as an Executive Assistant at the Brown County Artist Guild before retiring in 2010. Betty was a member of the Nashville United Methodist Church and the Order of Eastern Star. During World War II she worked for a subcontractor supplying parts for the Norden Bomb Sight. Betty loved music and played the piano and cornet; she was a life-long art collector. Betty will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was wife of the late Weldon D. Shickley; sister of the late Fernahn Marion Eller Huff, Joseph I. Eller, Jr., James Eller, Sr., and Amanda Eller Kirby; and grandmother of the late Hannah E. Shickley. Betty is survived by her son, Timothy J. Shickley and daughter-in-law, Kristina Shickley. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts to the Hannah Shickley Memorial Fund at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118 N Broad St, Philadelphia, 19102. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019