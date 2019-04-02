|
Betty Jean Murphy, age 87 of Newark, DE, passed away on March 29, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Wilmington, NC. Born to Harry and Lydia Weston Frieze and raised in Linwood, PA, she resided 35 years in Newark, DE. Betty previously resided in the area of Linwood, Marcus Hook and Trainer, PA. She retired as a clerk from Pantry Pride Food Markets. Devoted to her family, she was a former member of the Marcus Hook Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by 2 children, Bruce Frieze-Bass and Gene H. Bass and 4 siblings. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Robert Murphy; 6 children, Dennis Bass, Millie (Cliff) Zimmerman, Francis G. (Brenda) Bass, Dale Ann Bass, Chuck Bass and Robert (Dawn) Bass; 4 step-daughters, Debra (Paul) Shertz, Audrey (John) O’Neill, Donna (Jeffrey) Weaver, and Denise Bond; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. A Visitation will be held on Friday 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by Funeral Services at 11:00AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019