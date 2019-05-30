|
Betty Jean (Seagraves) Trent, age 86, a lifelong resident of Upper Chichester, passed away on May 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born and educated in Linwood and graduated from Boothwyn High School. “Jean” worked for the Chichester School District at Hilltop Elementary School as an Executive Secretary for 25 years before retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Delaware County Chapter of the PA Association of School Retirees, the Delco School Secretaries Association, and the Upper Chichester Senior Citizens Association. Jean enjoyed playing the piano and Scrabble, music, reading, cooking, and dancing. Above all else, she cherished time with family and friends; she was beloved for the traditions she instilled in various annual gatherings, particularly during the Christmas season. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Thelma (Lesner) Seagraves, Sr.; sister of the late Albert Seagraves, Jr., and grandmother of the late Charles Renner, IV. Survivors: her daughters: Karen Price Renner (Charles) and Jean Price Lock (Bob); brother: Ronald Seagraves (Cheryl); grandchildren: Joshua (Krista) and Trevor Renner, Bob Lock, Jr. (Meghan), Leah Halstead (Matt), and Kimberly Lock (Keith); and great-grandchildren: Jacob Renner, and Theodore, Isla Jean, and Nora Halstead. Visitation: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood. Memorial donations are requested to Dr. Ross Summer’s Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Laboratory at Jefferson.edu/GiveLung or 1020 Locust St., Room 368, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019