Betty K. Wiernicki
1926 - 2020
(5/6/1926 - 5/22/2020) Betty K. Wiernicki, 94 years old, born in Philadelphia PA. Daughter of Ernest and Mary(Ward) Kiesel. Retired from Boeing in Ridley, PA. Survived by son Edward (Patricia) and 2 sisters Jean Boyle and Alice Downey; 4 grandchildren: Paul, Kathy, Sandy and Angelina (Elliot); 2 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by Husband Edward; son Richard; granddaughter Justella Wiernicki; nephew Thom Wiernicki; 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Burial Private.

Published in The Daily Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
