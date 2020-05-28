Or Copy this URL to Share

(5/6/1926 - 5/22/2020) Betty K. Wiernicki, 94 years old, born in Philadelphia PA. Daughter of Ernest and Mary(Ward) Kiesel. Retired from Boeing in Ridley, PA. Survived by son Edward (Patricia) and 2 sisters Jean Boyle and Alice Downey; 4 grandchildren: Paul, Kathy, Sandy and Angelina (Elliot); 2 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by Husband Edward; son Richard; granddaughter Justella Wiernicki; nephew Thom Wiernicki; 5 brothers and 3 sisters. Burial Private.



