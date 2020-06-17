Betty Kimble was raised at 3 Green Lane Aston, PA and was residing there at the time of her death on June 14th. She graduated Sun Valley High School then achieved her Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching and Childhood Psychology from West Chester University. From there, she obtained her Master’s Equivalency from the Penn State satellite program. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary MacDonald Crockett Pass, father Leon Crockett, and step father Charles Pass. Betty was a teacher in Interboro School District for 40 years teaching 8th grade Reading and Language Arts retiring in 2009. She spent the last 28 years of her career at Glenolden Elementary Glenolden, PA. From an early child, she always wanted to be a teacher, setting up her dolls in a classroom, giving them assignments, and even grading their papers. Betty was perennially listed in “Who’s Who” of America’s top teachers. In addition to teaching, she directed Musical Theater for all Interboro students for 10 years, putting on an end of year play for everyone to enjoy as well as coaching JV Field Hockey for five years. Interboro Field Hockey teams coached by Betty went undefeated / untied for her career. Part of her coaching legend is that she ran up and down the field the entire game yelling instructions to her players frequently while wearing a dress and high heels! At Glenolden, she sponsored Student Council and the school newspaper. She was also in charge of the 8th Grade Dance and 8th grade Graduation. One of Betty’s many teaching attributes was her organization skills. For those of you that had Miss Crockett or Mrs. Kimble as a teacher, you know about the red and black felt tip pens. There was not a child that she met, in or out of her classroom, which she did not whole heartedly love and aspired to bring out the best in them as a student and a person. In addition to her love of teaching, Betty loved all Philly sports teams, especially her Philadelphia Eagles. She never missed an Eagles game from the early seventies on, decked out in Eagles attire from head to toe, from pre-season on. After the Eagle’s Super Bowl victory she cried tears of joy, almost continuously, for over a month. Betty also enjoyed the casinos, both in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. She loved talking to people, especially about sports, and many of those acquaintances became dear and lifelong friends. Spending the summer months for the past 20 years at the condo in North Wildwood, NJ she shared with her husband and, after her retirement, they also spent the winter months near Disney World. The months at the shore and in Florida were her true joy. Betty loved animals of all shapes, sizes, and varieties. She never met an animal that she didn’t want to give it a big hug and kiss. She and her husband adopted many rescue animals over the years including the two that are currently at home. Betty is survived by her husband of 38 years Philip Kimble and her two cat kids Charlie and Freda. She will also live on in the memory of her many friends and relatives as well as the thousands of former students who, whenever mention of The Raven or Animal Farm occurs brings back memories of time spent in her classroom. Betty’s generous heart and spirt touched many souls throughout her lifetime and she shall be sorely missed. Do not shed tears of sorrow in her passing. Instead, celebrate the fact that Heaven gained another angel. Visitation: Monday from 6:00pm-7:30pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014. Face masks will be required to enter the building and there will be a 25 person limit to the number of immediate family, extended family, and friends allowed in the building at any given time. Celebration of Life: Monday at 7:30pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.