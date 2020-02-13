|
Betty Lou (Stewart) Murphy, formerly of Media, PA, age 82, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020. She lived the last eight years of her life at The Clare Estate in Bordentown, NJ. She was born October 24, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Kendall Stewart and Agnes (McQuillan) Stewart. Betty had one brother, the late James Stewart. Her three sons and their families survive Betty: Kendall Murphy, Daniel and Bernadette Murphy and James and Angela Murphy. She was the loving grandmother to her nine grandchildren: Scarlett Murphy, Patrick Murphy, Madison Murphy, Keira Murphy, Taylor Murphy, Greyson Murphy, Capriana Murphy, Kelly Scott, and Katelyn McCafferty. Betty Lou grew up in Southwest Philadelphia and graduated from Bartram High School January 1955. For over forty years, Betty lived in Cape May, New Jersey. She enjoyed being near the beach and spending quality time with her family. She would often visit the nearby Cape May Lewes Ferry. Motherhood was everything to Betty. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Betty especially loved her role as Mom-Mom Jersey. She was a witty, spunky, and independent woman who lived life according to her own terms! Betty Lou liked all animals, but particularly loved cats. She especially enjoyed the companionship she received from her own cats. Family and friends are invited to Fernwood Cemetery, 6501 Baltimore Avenue, Lansdowne, PA 19050 on February 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM, where Betty will be buried with her parents at grave-site section 48, lot 203. A luncheon will follow at Angela and Jamie Murphy’s home in Exton. Pa.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020