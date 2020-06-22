Betty M. Darby
(1934-2020) Betty M. Darby, 85, of Folsom died June 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Darby. Betty is survived by her sons, Greg P. (Suzann), Glenn P. (Heidi) and Curtis F. Darby; her grandchildren, Nicole Darby, Paul M. Darby, Kylie Darby, Zaidee Brennan-Darby and Carrie Rivers; and four great grandchildren; also, Edna Sladek, her lifelong friend since childhood. Betty loved being a nurse for over 45 years retiring at 80 years old Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Sat., June 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033. Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Ste 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19033, where friends may call after 10:00 AM. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
