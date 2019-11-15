Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Marlino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Marlino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Marlino Obituary
Betty Marlino, 95, a 60 year resident of Lansdowne, died on October 15, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Stanley Mills and Elizabeth, (nee Whitfield). Mrs. Marlino graduated from Temple University in 1944 with a B.S. in Education. While at Temple she met her husband of 63 years, the late Joseph A. Marlino, Sr. She was an active member of Temple University Hospital Women’s Auxiliary and helped raise money for many hospital programs. The Marlinos attended countless alumni and sporting events at Temple throughout their marriage. Mrs. Marlino taught for several years and had fond memories of her time at Marple Newtown High School. She remained a teacher and student outside of the classroom throughout her life. While raising her two children, she served as President of the Lansdowne Aldan Home and School Association and the President of the Delaware County branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Her love of reading was the motivation for her over 40 years of dedicated service to the Lansdowne Public Library. As President of the Board of Trustees and the Friends of the Lansdowne Public Library, she spearheaded a campaign to fund the current library building, which was dedicated 10/15/83. As a result of her service to the Lansdowne Public Library, Betty was honored by being named the first woman recipient of Lansdowne’s William E. Helms Outstanding Citizen Award. Mrs. Marlino loved the holidays; family and friends looked forward to her traditional festive celebrations. She enjoyed family vacations to Cape Cod and Cape May. Mrs. Marlino is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Marlino, Lansdowne; son, Joseph A. Marlino, Jr. (Dr. Teresa), Devon, and grandchildren: Joseph III, Andrew, Sophia, and Evan. A memorial service will be held on Friday November 22nd at 2 PM at the St. David’s Episcopal Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Rd. Wayne, PA 19087. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Lansdowne Public Library, 55 S. Lansdowne Ave. Lansdowne, PA 19050 or Temple University Owl Club, 1816 N. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA or Temple University Libraries, PO Box 71340, Philadelphia, PA 10176-9761. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -