Betty Marlino, 95, a 60 year resident of Lansdowne, died on October 15, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Stanley Mills and Elizabeth, (nee Whitfield). Mrs. Marlino graduated from Temple University in 1944 with a B.S. in Education. While at Temple she met her husband of 63 years, the late Joseph A. Marlino, Sr. She was an active member of Temple University Hospital Women’s Auxiliary and helped raise money for many hospital programs. The Marlinos attended countless alumni and sporting events at Temple throughout their marriage. Mrs. Marlino taught for several years and had fond memories of her time at Marple Newtown High School. She remained a teacher and student outside of the classroom throughout her life. While raising her two children, she served as President of the Lansdowne Aldan Home and School Association and the President of the Delaware County branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Her love of reading was the motivation for her over 40 years of dedicated service to the Lansdowne Public Library. As President of the Board of Trustees and the Friends of the Lansdowne Public Library, she spearheaded a campaign to fund the current library building, which was dedicated 10/15/83. As a result of her service to the Lansdowne Public Library, Betty was honored by being named the first woman recipient of Lansdowne’s William E. Helms Outstanding Citizen Award. Mrs. Marlino loved the holidays; family and friends looked forward to her traditional festive celebrations. She enjoyed family vacations to Cape Cod and Cape May. Mrs. Marlino is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Marlino, Lansdowne; son, Joseph A. Marlino, Jr. (Dr. Teresa), Devon, and grandchildren: Joseph III, Andrew, Sophia, and Evan. A memorial service will be held on Friday November 22nd at 2 PM at the St. David’s Episcopal Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Rd. Wayne, PA 19087. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Lansdowne Public Library, 55 S. Lansdowne Ave. Lansdowne, PA 19050 or Temple University Owl Club, 1816 N. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA or Temple University Libraries, PO Box 71340, Philadelphia, PA 10176-9761. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2019