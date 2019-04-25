|
Betty Rabb Helwig, 92, of Riddle Village, formerly of Springfield, PA. passed away on April 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Betty, born and raised in Benton, PA, was the daughter of Lola Drum Rabb and U.S. Marshall Robert W. Rabb. Her brother and sister in law, Donald and Dottie Rabb, predeceased her. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Joe Helwig, and their sons, David (Connie) and Donald (Lois). She treasured her grandchildren, Susan Svencer (Nick) and Keith Helwig (Liza) and her four great grandchildren. Betty received her nursing RN from Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. She used her skills in many different types of service over the years with specific emphasis for the Springfield Ambulance Corps and over 30 years for the American Red Cross. She kept current on the latest developments in medicine and was always available to help her family and friends. She was actively involved throughout her lifetime in many other civic, social, and charitable activities and organizations. Beyond the usual were her contacts with foreign students when they were in this country, genealogy research of our four families back into Germany, the “Nut Club”, and the YMCA. We are still in contact with several students – one for more than 50 years. The Nut Club was formed by nine high school girls in 1940 who still talk about it and their adventures. The Y, both in Upper Darby and at Rocky Run in Media, is where she has been swimming for more than 50 years. She was always there with a smile and from the very first time you met her she made you her friend. Her love and compassion for others will be missed by everyone she touched. A Memorial Service is scheduled at Riddle Village (address below) at 11:00 AM on May 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, her wish was that donations be made in her name to the Riddle Village Educational Advancement Fund, 1048 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063 or the Rocky Run YMCA, 1299 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, PA 19063.
Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019