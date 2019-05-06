|
Betty S. Mellon (nee Straub) of Broomall formerly of East Lansdowne passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Betty was born in Philadelphia on July 18, 1928 to the late Harry and Edith Straub. She is preceded in death by her husband James Mellon and her sister Doris Butler. After graduating from Lansdowne High School in 1946, Betty was a secretary at a clothing store and was asked to be a one-time model for Sacony Suits of Palm Beach, FL. Betty and Jim were married on June 30, 1952. She was a dedicated mother and raised their 5 children before she became a teacher’s aide for Special Ed students at Aldan Elementary School where her positive effects changed the lives of many of her students. Betty was an avid Phillies, Eagles and NASCAR fan. She was a member of both the St. Cyril’s and St. Pius X bowling leagues and bowled well into her 80’s. Betty joined the Color Guard of Archer-Epler Junior Drum and Bugle Corp from 1941-1944. She returned again in 1990 and continued to be an active member for the rest of her life. She was affectionately known as “Aunt Betty” to many members of Corps throughout the region. The Drum and Bugle Corp was Betty’s passion because of the people and the friendships she made over the 30 years she was a member. The Corp traveled far and wide with the practices they held at their post most Friday nights, to the parades she marched in and to the shows she participated in, especially the GAS Reunions. What meant most to Betty were her family and many friends. In her words “I think they all love me and I love them too”. She was a very special person with her quiet demeanor and noble kindness. She was always outgoing, happily friendly and considerate to anyone she has ever met. Betty was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Survived by her loving children Jim Mellon (Elizabeth) of Broomall, PA, Cathy Seiple (Tom) of Norwood, PA, Dottie Morris (Dave) of Danville, IL, Barb Isherwood (Bill) of Pocomoke, MD, Larry Mellon (Anita) of Aldan, PA; Nine grandchildren: Michael Dittbrenner, Christine Ferry, Kelly Aswell, Sarah Barnett, Megan Cornwell, Eric Isherwood, Larry Mellon Jr., Kim Mellon, and Morgan Morris, along with 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday, May 10th from 6pm-9pm and on Saturday, May 11th from 8am-9:15am at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. The Funeral Mass Saturday, May 11th at 10am at St. Anastasia’s Church Newtown Square, PA. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019