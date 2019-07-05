|
Bettyann “Bet” Peabody, (nee D’Andrea), 72, longtime resident of Clifton Heights, PA passed away on July 1, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of Martin; mother of Martin (Linda) Peabody, Anthony (Kimberly) Peabody, Michael Peabody (James Bentley) and, Donna Peabody (John Pecko); also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers and 5 sisters. Her Memorial Service will be 11 am, Tuesday, at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, Drexel Hill, PA where friends may call after 10 am. Contributions in her memory may be made to the ; Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019