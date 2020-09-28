(1944-2020) Beverly A. Haverlock (Havelick) Revenis, 75, a longtime resident of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on September 25th, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living at Granite Run. She was born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Pollog Haverlock. Beverly was a graduate of St. Clair High School, class of 1962. She married her late, loving husband Frank on July 7th, 1962. Beverly was a long time member of St. John Chrysostom Roman Catholic Church. Beverly was a member of the Brookhaven Senior Citizens Group and Ladies Guild at the Church of St. Joseph in Aston. Her family and devotion to her faith brought her the most joy. In addition she loved traveling, shopping, bowling, and dancing. Beverly was the loving wife of the late Francis M. “Frank” Revenis who passed on September 19th, 1997 after 35 Years of marriage. Beverly is survived by, Bonnie Marie Fritsch (James), Frank R. Revenis (Elizabeth) and Cheryl Ann-Revenis-Glavas (Athanasios), nine grandchildren, Melissa, Bryan, Tyler, Gabrielle, Robert, Samantha, Andrew, Nathaniel, and Michael, four great-grandchildren, Nolan, Ethan, James, Sydney, many family members, and her friend Richard. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday October 1st, 2020 at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Road. Wallingford, Pennsylvania. Relatives and friends are welcome to call from 9:15am to 10:15am and a mass of celebration will be held at 10:30am. A Christian burial will follow at S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pennsylvania. In Lieu of flowers, Mass cards will be appreciated, or donations to the Alzheimer's Association
