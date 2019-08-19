|
|
Beverly E. Grubb, 88, an Aldan native and long time resident passed away quietly with family in Florida on January 31st, 2019. As a teenager Beverly was active with the Aldan Union Church and went forward with her faith as a nurse missionary for Alaskan natives. Beverly graduated from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, qualified as a CRN at Temple University Hospital, completed 4 year course work at the Philadephia Bible Institute, and earned her BA degree at the Alaska Bible College. Beverly, who specialized in anesthesiology, held several positions at the Central Alaskan Mission Hospital including teacher over her career there that spanned 30 years. Her service was sorely missed when she retired to care for her parents in Aldan. Beverly was preceded by her parents Newlin and Sallie (Duckworth) Grubb and her brother Lt. Col. Wilmer Grubb. She leaves behind her cherished family; cousin, Betsy Douglas; nephews, Jeffrey Grubb, Roland Grubb, Stephen Grubb, and Roy Grubb; her Goddaughter, Beverly Tarquinio and all their extended families. Funeral service for close friends and family will be held on August 26th at 2:30 pm at Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. A memorial service will be August 26th at 5 pm at the Aldan Union Church, visitation after 4 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local food bank. Beverly knew proper nutrition of children as the basis for healthy children. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019