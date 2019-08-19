Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home
7 Springfield Rd
Aldan, PA 19018
(610) 622-0664
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Grubb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly E. Grubb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly E. Grubb Obituary
Beverly E. Grubb, 88, an Aldan native and long time resident passed away quietly with family in Florida on January 31st, 2019. As a teenager Beverly was active with the Aldan Union Church and went forward with her faith as a nurse missionary for Alaskan natives. Beverly graduated from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, qualified as a CRN at Temple University Hospital, completed 4 year course work at the Philadephia Bible Institute, and earned her BA degree at the Alaska Bible College. Beverly, who specialized in anesthesiology, held several positions at the Central Alaskan Mission Hospital including teacher over her career there that spanned 30 years. Her service was sorely missed when she retired to care for her parents in Aldan. Beverly was preceded by her parents Newlin and Sallie (Duckworth) Grubb and her brother Lt. Col. Wilmer Grubb. She leaves behind her cherished family; cousin, Betsy Douglas; nephews, Jeffrey Grubb, Roland Grubb, Stephen Grubb, and Roy Grubb; her Goddaughter, Beverly Tarquinio and all their extended families. Funeral service for close friends and family will be held on August 26th at 2:30 pm at Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. A memorial service will be August 26th at 5 pm at the Aldan Union Church, visitation after 4 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local food bank. Beverly knew proper nutrition of children as the basis for healthy children. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now