Beverly K. "Bev" (Shetter) Hughes

Beverly K. "Bev" (Shetter) Hughes Obituary
Beverly K. Hughes (nee Shetter), "Bev" age 77, a 50 year resident of Marcus Hook, PA, formerly of Aston, PA, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at home with her family by her side.
Daughter of the late John J. and Emily F. (Mortimer) Shetter; sister of the late Richard Shetter.
Survivors: Husband of 59 years: William Hughes, Jr. Son: William Hughes III. Daughters: Sandra (Ron) Kayea and Virginia Hughes. Grandsons: Ronald III and Alexander Kayea. Sisters: Lorean (George) Peck and Gail Shetter (Leroy) May. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday, November 13th after 10:30AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063.
Funeral Service: Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00AM at the funeral home.
Interment: Glenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorial Donations may be made to: Main Line Homecare & Hospice, 240 N. Radnor Chester Rd., Suite 10, Radnor, PA 19087.
Condolences:
www.msbfh.com
Published in Daily Times on Nov. 11, 2019
