|
|
1928 - 2019 Boris Hunchak, age 90, of Drexel Hill, PA, on July 26, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Katrina (nee Muzycyka) and Nikifor Hunchak and his sisters: Stella A. Levitskie, Mary Spomar, and Anna Maziska. Survived by his wife: Dolores (nee Klosuk); children: Kathryn Kariouk (John), Paul Hunchak (Elena), and Nicholas Hunchak (Krissy Fraelich); and grandchildren Valentina, Oleg, Katya, Zoe, Becca, and Tristan. Predeceased by sisters: Stella A. Levitskie, Mary Spomar, and Anna Maziska. Relatives and Friends may attend a visitation on Wednesday, 7/31/2019. 5:00 - 6:45 PM at St Herman’s of Alaska Orthodox Church, 1855 Middletown Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Funeral Service to follow 7:00 PM. Interment 11:00 AM Oakland Cemetery, Adams Ave. and Ramona Ave., Philadelphia, PA Memorial Contributions: Upper Darby Performing Arts Center, www.udpac.org or St Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church, at the above address. Arrangements by Kaniefski, Kendus, D’Anjolell Memorial Home, Trainer, PA
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019