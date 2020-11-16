1/1
Boyd A. Breslin
Boyd A. Breslin, age 54, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on November 14, 2020. Beloved son of Lucille Breslin-Willey (nee Micucci) and the late John A. Breslin. Dear father of John and Kyle Breslin, loving brother of Darren Breslin and Gianine Kopishke, also survived by his girlfriend Annette (Mia) Rech, five nieces and nephews and his great niece and nephews. Boyd was a process server for Breslin Specialized Services and also an auto mechanic for Migz Auto in Broomall. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Saturday from 1:00-2:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 610-449-0300 followed by his Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Boyd’s memory to The Lisa DePasquale Art Award c/o DePasquale Law Offices, 2332 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19145 would be appreciated. Online condolences:www.donohuefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
