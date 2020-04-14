|
|
Boyette Graham, age 76, brother of Jullande Graham Branch and Mary Graham Barr, died on April 2, 2020, at his home in Coatesville, PA. He grew up in Sharon Hill. He graduated from Darby High School. He worked in the construction industry as a Drywall Finisher for more than 30 years. After retiring, he became a Bus Driver for the William Penn School District; a job he truly enjoyed. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in his local community. He preceded his late wife, Helena, in death by only a few days. He leaves to mourn his children, grandchildren, two sisters, family and many friends. Interment services were privately held.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2020