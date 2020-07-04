1/2
Brandon Deeck
Brandon Gregory Deeck, age 24, of Media, PA passed away tragically on June 28, 2020. He was the beloved son of Gregory and Ethel May Crockett Deeck. He graduated from Strath Haven High School Class of 2014. He went on to graduate from Williamson College of the Trades 1w7 receiving an associate’s degree in Horticulture Landscaping and Turf Management. Brandon G. Deeck became a successful self-employed landscape horticulturist. Brandon was a hard worker and a born leader. He enjoyed working with bobcats, machinery, plowing snow in the winter, and especially diesel trucks. One of his favorite things was riding jet-skis with his friends at the shore and attending professional sporting events. He liked playing lacrosse and was captain of the team at Williamson. Whether it was training as a young firefighter or being a part of The DePaul Brothers Toy Drive, he would be there to help you in any way possible. Brandon was a great person, he loved the work he did, his friends, and his family. Brandon lived his life to the fullest in every way. Brandon is survived by his loving parents, Gregory and Ethel May (nee Crockett) Deeck; his precious sister, Brittany May Deeck and his dear brother, Bronson Gregory Deeck; late grandparents Archie and Edith Crockett, Charlie and Marie Deeck; aunts and uncles John and Ellen Crockett, the late William Crockett, Christian Crockett, the late Joanne and Dennis Matarese, Chuck and Marsha Deeck, Mike and Ginger Deeck, Gary and Nancy Deeck, Tim Deeck, Debbie Maloney; cousins John, Ellen, David, Nicole, Barry, Jen, Nick, Amy, Lindsay, Chari, Dennis, Carly, Mark, Michael, the late Andrew, Katherine, Elizabeth, Olivia, Amy, TJ, and Amanda. He was also survived by so many loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Avenue, Morton, Pa 19070, 610-544-0600, followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment at Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, PA. Donations can be made to Williamson Trade School.

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
