|
|
1974-2019 Brandt Robb Olson, (Olsy), 44 years old of Boothwyn, PA passed away in his sleep on March 23, 2019. He was born on May 18th 1974. He attended Penncrest High School and graduated Class of 1993 where he played football and was Homecoming King of his Class. He worked locally in West Chester, PA for the last 22 years. Brandt is survived by his parents, Palmer Dell and Jacqueline Denise Olson (divorced); his sister Karen L. Olson; niece Paige V. Wackerle; nephew Corbin J. Olson and his girlfriend Margaret (Maggie) King. Previous marriage to Corinne (Steinbaugh) Olson; Grandparents (deceased) Jack and Barbara Fleenor and Dell and Victoria Olson; Aunts and Uncles, Brenda and Rusty Abrams, Pam and Jim (deceased) Allen, Sarah Olson (deceased); Cousins, Becky (Allen) and Jason Shotwell, Michael Allen, Eddie, Heather, Zoe, Blake and Libby Allen, Keith, Felicia, Hunter and Mickey Allen, Michele, James, Gavin, Rylee and Kimmie Newswanger, Danielle and Andrew Abrams. Mike, Andy and too many other friends to name them all individually. He loved his family, friends, music, tattoos and working with his hands on heavy machinery. He had a great sense of humor, compassionate, generous, kind caring soul and all around a nice guy. He loved and was loved by so many, a wonderful son, brother, uncle, cousin, boyfriend and friend. We will miss him greatly in our lives. We love you!! Until we meet again... Celebration of Life Service for Brandt will be held on May 4th, 2019 10-11 am, visit with family 11am service begins. Lunch will immediately follow the service at Middletown Presbyterian Church, 273 S. Old Middletown Rd. Media, PA 19063 Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 31, 2019