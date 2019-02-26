|
|
Brenda Carletta (Craig) Mason, 76 of Media, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late George Mason who passed away in July, 2018. Born July 2, 1942 in Chester, PA she was the daughter of Oscar (Dynamite) Craig and Alice Adele Craig. She is survived by her daughter, Shirelle Mason; granddaughter, Amber Mason (Marc), and great granddaughters, Makayla and Ma’kya Davis; brothers Curtis Craig (Lagerald), Herbert (Ricky) Craig (Latanya), and dear friend, Janette Hopkins-Branch. She was predeceased by her husband, George; daughter, Yvonne Mason; sister, Barbara Craig; brothers William (Billy), Andre, and Kenneth Craig. Visitation: Friday, March 1, 2019, 9:00am to 11:00am, First United Methodist Church, 350 West State Street, Media, PA. Funeral Service: 11:00am. Interment: Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. Arrangements: Linda M. Townsend, Funeral Director Delaware County.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019