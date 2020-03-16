|
Brenda L. (nee Schmidt) Somma, 79, of Broomall, former 47 year resident of Drexel Hill, died March 13, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Born and raised in Augusta GA, she was a graduate of North Augusta High School and served in the US Army. Brenda worked as an office manager/clerk and secretary at St. Joseph University, American Family Institute and Garrett's Pool Liners. She was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, who was looking forward to the upcoming season. Mrs. Somma's favorite past-time was family gatherings and she was especially devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandson. She also enjoyed bowling, computer games, loved to read, play cards and was known to be a great cook. Her husband of 50 years, Eugene died in 2015 and her son Terry in 2018.Survivors include her children, Jolette Day and Jana (Todd McIntire) Somma; grandchildren, La-Quell Moore, Kailee Day, Makaela Somma, Noah and Joaquin Somma McIntire and great grandson, Nixon Blount.
Funeral Service: will be 11am, Wed. at Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, PA 19026 where friends may call after 10am.
Contributions: in her memory may be made to Providence Animal Shelter, Sandy Bank Rd., Media 19063 . Interment: Arlington Cemetery. www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020