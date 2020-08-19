Brendan P. McMonagle, 36, of Morton, Pa passed away suddenly on August 17, 2020. Brendan enjoyed hunting & fishing with his father and his brothers and never missed an opening day of fishing season. His favorite place to fish was Ridley Creek for trout fishing and his favorite place to hunt was in Tioga County. He loved playing and laughing with his nieces, nephews and his dog Shadow. He was an aspiring teacher who loved working with children. Brendan was an artist and often sketched and painted works to share with family and friends. He was a loyal, artistic, funny, supportive and kind man who will be missed by all who knew & loved him. Brendan is survived by his beloved parents John and Judith McMonagle, loving siblings John C. McMonagle, Jr. (Bea), Alison McMonagle, Daniel McMonagle (Suze) and his adoring nieces & nephews Isa, Coco, Tessa, Julian & Walt. Visitation will be Saturday August 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 10:15 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 2130 Franklin Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Int: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com