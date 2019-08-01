|
Brent D. Strock, DDS, July 30, 2019, of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Mary M. (nee Gruber); loving step-father of Richard (Victoria) Lawrence, Jr. and Jessica (Timothy) Mullin; cherished step-grandfather of Emily, Ricky and Lee. Also survived by his brother Stephen (Deirdre) Strock, DDS. A devoted godfather of Krista Callaghan. Brent earned a doctorate in dentistry from Temple University. During the 48 years of his practice, Brent built meaningful friendships with patients who adored him. Family and friends are invited to a viewing, Sunday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM, and to chapel services, Monday, 1:00 PM at Joseph Levine & Sons Memorial Chapel, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment is private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the (). www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019