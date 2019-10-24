Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Brian E. Davis

Brian E. Davis Obituary
Brian E. Davis, age 55 of Parkesburg, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 22, 2019 at his sister Susan’s home. Born in Chester, PA and raised in Boothwyn, PA, he resided for the past 5 years in Parkesburg, PA, previously residing in West Goshen and Boothwyn, PA. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sarann Kurtz Davis who passed in 2002 and is survived by his father, Eugene Davis; 6 sisters, Susan (Paul) Estock, Donna (Terry) Yost, Janice Sordi (Bruce Sheribin), Shelly Davis, Kimberly (John) Dunn and Danielle Davis; aunt, Marie Sisto, also many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Sunday 6:00-8:00PM & Monday 8:15-9:00AM, at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to Abramson Cancer, Chester County Hospital, 440 East Marshall St., Ste. 101, West Chester, PA 19380 or online at (www.pennmedicine.org) Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2019
