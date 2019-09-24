Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Brian Elliot Baker, also known as “Bake”, 42, of Clifton Heights, passed away on September 21, 2019. Brian was born and raised in Clifton Heights. He grew up playing football for the Clifton Rams where he was regarded by his coaches, peers, and competitors as one of the toughest kids to ever wear “Orange and Black.” He was the kind of guy that was even friends with the guys he fought. Brian attended both Cardinal O’Hara and Monsignor Bonner High school. Brian worked as lineman for the Buckley Cable Construction Company. Mr. Kevin Buckley, Sr. treated Brian as a son and gave him the opportunity to do what he loved doing. He was a hard worker that loved being a lineman and he loved working for Uncle Kev. He was predeceased by his father Brian Sr. and his partner Shannon Meyers. He is survived by his mother Patrica Baker and his loving daughter Kayla as well as many cousins that regarded him as a brother and just as many aunts and uncles that regarded him as a son, especially his aunt Kathy (McLaughlin). To the sons and daughters of his cousins, he was Uncle Bri. He will be missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday Sept. 27, 9 a.m. O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 12 p.m. Church of St. Eugene, 200 S. Oak Ave, Primos, PA 19018. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019
