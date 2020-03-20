Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Brian J. "BG" Gallagher


1953 - 2020
Brian J. Gallagher, “BG” age 67, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, formerly of Ridley Park, PA, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home. Brian was born February 14, 1953. He received a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Penn State University. Brian was employed with the State of Pennsylvania Welfare Department and Parole Agency. He was a faithful member of Middletown Presbyterian Church. BG enjoyed camping and canoeing. BG was devoted to his loving family. Son of the late James and Verna (Morawski) Gallagher. Survivors: Wife of 39 years: JoAnne (Gallo) Gallagher Daughter: Theresa “Tree” Gallagher Brother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law: John and MaryAnn Bell. A Memorial Service will be held at Middletown Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Middletown Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 273 South Old Middletown Road, Media, PA. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2020
