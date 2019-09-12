|
Brian Joseph Tucker died of cancer in Good Samaritan Hospice surrounded by his family and many friends on September 10, 2019. He was 59 years old. Brian was born in Philadelphia on December 4th, 1959. He was the beloved son of Mary Kathleen Tucker (Costello) and Joseph John Tucker. He graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School in 1977. He worked for USAirways for over 40 years. He started out sorting baggage and ended his career as a dispatcher. When he tried to explain his job as a dispatcher, it got too technical for most people to understand so he just said, “I help keep the planes in the air.” And he did. Every one of his flights got to where it needed to be safely. Baker Tango was his call sign. Brian is survived by his wife Michelle (Kotellos); daughter Brielle, and beloved dog Kona. Brian always said that his life before he met Michelle was a dress rehearsal for when he met Michelle. He said that she was the big event. Brian and Michelle were partners in everything. Just watching them together was like watching a better version of the movie, Love Story. And, if Michelle was Big Event 1.0, the birth of Brielle was Big Event 2.0. When Brielle was born, he never stopped looking like he swallowed the sun he was so happy. He was her number one fan and participated in and took many many videos of her many activities. Two weeks ago, he was so happy he was able to make it to one of her first high school half-time shows as part of her high school’s color guard (Go Beaver Bobcats!) and, of course, he videoed it. Most people who walked along the Ohio River or got coffee at the Starbucks in Beaver probably have seen Brian and his chocolate lab, Kona, walking together. He loved Kona, those walks, his lovely town of Beaver, and a Starbucks Java Chip Frappe. Brian is also survived by his three sisters, Donna, Mary-Jo, and Caroline and brother-in-law Kevin. Since he was the only boy in the family, he “claimed” he never got into the bathroom in his childhood home. His sisters claimed that it was a character-building experience for him. And it was, because Brian was quite the character. To their benefit and sometimes annoyance, he was very protective of his sisters (as well as anyone else who needed it). He is also survived by his beloved mother-in-law Annie Kotellos; sister-in-law Kathleen Williams; brother-in-law Mark Kotellos, and many nephews and nieces, Nathaniel Helm, Caitlin Kerrigan, Mary-kate Helm, Ryan Kerrigan, Taylor Kuminkowski, Carley Kuminkoski, Kayla Ofat, Alissa Hadorn, Jordan Kotellos, Jessica Kotellos, and Jacob Kotellos. Brian is also survived by his brother from a different mother, Joseph Gallagher, who was a great friend and constant support especially during Brian’s final days. Brian was a man of deep faith. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Beaver. Brian lived his faith and demonstrated it through his actions. He was a friend who helped many people by listening and sharing his experience, strength and hope with them. In the last days of his life, the number of people who came forward to share their stories of how Brian helped them were numerous. The stories always painted the same picture of a man who loved his fellow man and used his many talents to help however he could. Brian was a pilot and loved to fly with Michelle and Brielle and friends. He loved motorcycles and rode his beloved Harley for many years. His favorite places were the Cayman Islands and 34th Street Beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. He was the best storyteller and had the best sense of humor in the world (although some of his family and friends did not want to be on the end of his rather biting wit.) He made the best tomato sandwich in the world. And he loved the Philadelphia Phillies for his entire life and was so happy to get to see them play in person this summer with Michelle, Brielle, and Joe Gallagher. He is also survived by many cousins and countless friends. The outpouring of support from his many friends from all aspects of his life was AMAZING. They surrounded Brian and his family with loving support through listening, helping with house chores, food, and emotional support. Brian’s family thanks everyone in this loving community as well as the wonderful staff at Great Samaritan Hospice. Brian’s life will be celebrated Saturday, October 5, 2019 at a time to be published later at First Presbyterian Church, Beaver. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Noll Funeral Home, Inc., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com. Baker Tango out. And the world is heart-broken but this heartbreak is a privilege because we got to have Brian Tucker in our lives.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019