Brooke Powell Cottman passed away on February 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 89 years old. Brooke was born in Baltimore, MD on January 28, 1931. He attended Boy’s Latin, college preparatory school for boys in Maryland graduating in 1948. After Boy’s Latin, Brooke attended Duke University where he was considered a great athlete and an even better lacrosse player. In 1952, Brooke was made a Collegiate All-American Lacrosse Player (attackman) and, played in the 1952 North-South All Star Game. After Duke, Brooke entered the Air Force Aviation Cadet program where he became a fighter pilot instructor during the Korean conflict. Lieutenant Cottman completed his service in Greenville, MS where he met his future wife, Kay Ward. Brooke and Kay made their home in Swarthmore from 1956 – 1978 and raised their three daughters there. Brooke enjoyed being the Head Coach for lacrosse at Swarthmore College from 1960 -1977. Brooke built a thriving real estate business, Cottman & Coslett, Inc. in Media, PA and later became a successful property developer, owner, manager of apartment complexes including Media Station Apts., Tunbridge Apts. and, Scarborough Mews Townhouses. Brooke lived a vibrant life in Elkton, MD and Delray Beach, FL depending on the season. Brooke was an artist, athlete, engaging entertainer, successful entrepreneur, loyal friend, patriot, and visionary. He was as bright as a lighthouse beacon, and a larger than life character. He will be missed beyond words and by many! He is survived by his children Cindy Cottman, Virgina Palusky and Susan Brooke Cottman: grandchildren Graham Palusky, Taylor Palusky, Leiyana Pearl Song and Jasper Mitchell.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020