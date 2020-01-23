|
Bruce E. Sareyka, age 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 18, 2020. Born in Woodbury, NJ and raised in Boothwyn, PA, he currently resided in Middletown, DE, where he found a great support of friends. He spent 22 years in Elkton, MD and 22 years in New Castle, DE where he raised his family. Bruce began his career at 7-Up as a route salesman. He then went to work at Entenmann’s Bakery as an account executive, where he worked and retired after 30 years. His accomplishments were many, achieved much success and made lifelong friends. He graduated from Chichester High School in 1967 and later received a business degree from Goldey-Beacom College. After high school, Bruce chose to represent his country as a United States Marine, to which he had great pride in. He served 2 tours in Vietnam as a combat engineer. Bruce was certainly a sports enthusiast, both as an active participant and as a spectator but he found the most joy when he was with his family, wife, children, grandchildren and definitely his beloved dogs. He is preceded in death by his father, Armin Sareyka and is survived by his wife of 49 years, Billie Abel Sareyka, 2 daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Jenkins and Dana (Bret) Vendrick, mother, Doris H. Dunner Sareyka, 4 brothers, Larry, Gus (Laurie), Jeff (Lorraine) and Steven (Lorrie) Sareyka, 4 grandchildren, Kylie Nicholson, Brenna Vendrick, Kinsley Jenkins and Grayson Vendrick, as well as many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, from 10AM-12PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 12PM. Interment Delaware Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Donations in his memory may be made to Autism Delaware (delautism.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020