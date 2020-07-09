Bruce F. Buchanan II of Milmont Park, PA passed unexpectedly on July 6. Bruce was a loving, wonderful husband and dedicated father. He battled multiple cancers his entire life. He was Superman and will be sadly missed. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Helen (McLaughlin) and son, Bruce F. Buchanan, III. He is also survived by his father, Bruce F. Buchanan, Sr. (Andrea), sisters, Danielle Kummer (Paul) and Elizabeth O’Connell (Warren) and his brother, Justin Cordero and many nieces and nephews who love him dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia J. Buchanan (Becker). Relatives and Friends are invited to his funeral mass, 11:00am, Monday, July 13th at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul, 18th and Ben Franklin Parkway (Main Church). The family will greet friends in church from 10:00-11:00am. Interment private, face masks required. Arrangements by Dinan Funeral Home.



