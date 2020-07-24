1/1
Bruce H. MacKnight Sr.
1936 - 2020
Bruce H. MacKnight, Sr., 83 of Chaffee, formerly of Morton, Pennsylvania, passed away at 9:40am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was born September 6, 1936 in Melrose, Massachusetts to Eric D. and Helen Ariel (Brannen) MacKnight. He married Jill Ann Manning in 1964. She preceded him in death in 1997. Bruce proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a mechanic for over 25 years for Strawbridge and Clover. He has also worked as an auto mechanic. Bruce was a member of the Kedron Youth Association. He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Verderame of Chaffee; son, Bruce (Lori) MacKnight Jr. of Springfield, PA; 5 grandchildren, Alexis, Christina, Daniel, Bruce III, Robert; 1 great-grandson, Matthew; sister, Marilyn Daniel of New Jersey; and many friends. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by sister, Lee and brother, Donald. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. Crain Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of cremation arrangements. To view the obituary or leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crain Funeral Home
829 Nw End Blvd
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-3223
