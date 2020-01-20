Home

Bruce W. Berry

Bruce W. Berry, age 70, of Broomall, PA, and formerly of Upper Darby, passed away on January 18th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Lori M. (nee Urzillo); his loving children Nicole M. O’Brien (William J.), Kristin M. Campbell (Michael T.), Karyn M. McGillian (Michael J.) and Bruce J. Berry, also his cherished grandchildren Isabelle, Dylan, Kevin, Avery and Hailey. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, January 23rd, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, with Funeral Service to follow 11:00 AM, at The Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 21, 2020
