1927-2019 C. Arthur “Augie” Churn, 91, of Boothwyn died July 1, 2019 at Discovery Village in Southlake, TX. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Ceylon and Margaret Mason Churn and resided in Aston and Boothwyn before moving to Texas in 2014. Augie served in the US Merchant Marine Corp during WWII, was a member of the American Legion Post #926 and the Church of St. Joseph. He was employed by the former Texaco in Fort Arthur, TX for 30 years before retiring in 1984. Augie loved race horses, smoking his pipe, golf and a cold beer, but most important was his family. Augie was predeceased by his wife, Margaret “Margie” Dupell Churn, who died in 1989; and his sisters, Evelyn MacCrea and Sally Edwards. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Duprey-Churn (Felix); his sister, Jane Costello (Vincent); and his grandchildren, Yaschua, Margarette and Isabella Duprey-Churn. Graveside Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064. Memorial gifts may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 31, 2019