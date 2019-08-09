|
C. Bruce Snyder, 79, passed away August 8th surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Calvin L. Snyder and Kathryn E. Snyder and husband of the late Sally A. (Berkheimer). Bruce served in the US Navy and then started his career at Boeing Helicopters in Ridley Park. He worked in the quality department and retired in 1998 as the Senior Quality Manager. After retirement golf was his passion. Bruce is survived by his son, Michael (Lori) and 3 granddaughters, Lauren (Adam), Rhianna and Alexa; brother Vincent (Collene) and many nieces and nephews. Services and burial private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 460 Norristown Rd #101, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Arr. O’Leary FH
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 11, 2019