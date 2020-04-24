|
Carmella L. Poloncarz, age 83 of Essington, passed away peacefully at the Fair Acres Geriatric Center on April 23, 2020, in Media, Pennsylvania. Born in South Philadelphia, Carm was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School. Carm met her beloved husband, Norbert, at the Defense Supply Center in South Philadelphia. She was an Essington resident for over 54 years and was a devoted parishioner at the Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque Church in the Essington section of Tinicum. Described as one of the most pleasant and respected people someone could meet, Carm lived her life with dignity and grace and was extremely devoted to her family. Carm was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Mary Piscopio, her sister Nancy, brother Frank, husband Norm, and her beloved daughter Nancy. She is survived by her brother Joseph Piscopio of West Collingswood Heights, NJ; a sister Rose Nicosia, a Fair Acres resident; sons Martin (Doris) of Prospect Park, PA, Neal of Lincoln Park, NJ, and grandsons Anthony and Nicholas Francolini of Prospect Park, PA. Services & Int. are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Donations may be sent to either of the following organizations: · The Friends of Fair Acres, Fair Acres Geriatric Center, 340 N. Middletown Road, Lima, PA 19037. · Compassionate Care Hospice, 600 N Jackson St, Media, PA 19063. · Philadelphia Senatus of The Legion of Mary, 5109 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19141.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2020