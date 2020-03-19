|
Candace C. Brosnan, age 72 of DuBois, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. Born Candace Haydon Cozine on June 11, 1947, in Ridgewood, NJ she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Elizabeth Cozine. The family relocated to Swarthmore, PA in 1963. Candy was a graduate of Swarthmore High School. She earned a BA in Social Science from the University of Kentucky. She met the love of her life, Michael S. Brosnan at a wedding in 1969 and they were married a year later. This year would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. Together they had two children Michael S. Brosnan who preceded her in death in 2008, and Kelly Brosnan Stringer and her husband Craig of DuBois, PA. Candy spent 35 years as a successful realtor in the Main Line of Philadelphia. Upon retirement, the two moved to Treasure Lake to be closer to their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, walking her dog Gertie and spending time with family, especially her three grandchildren, Jack, Sean and Maggie Stringer. She always had a smile on her face and had a generous spirit. In addition to her husband, her daughter and son-in law and her grandchildren, Candace is survived by her sister, Maryellen Cozine Raden of Philadelphia and her brother, Theodore Wilson Cozine of Seattle, along with many loving extended family members, nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-laws. There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Candy’s life will be announced for early summer. The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to your local chapter of the . Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2020