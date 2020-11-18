1/1
Carl Anthony Monzo Jr.
Carl Anthony Monzo, Jr. was born June 30, 1963 and passed away suddenly at home on Monday, November 16, 2020. Carl is survived by his wife Pattyann, his children Marissa and Carl III, his stepchildren James, Jack, and Kelliann, his siblings Michael, Frances (Vincent), Matthew (Colleen), Kathleen, Christopher (Marisa), and Daniel as well as many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Yeadon, PA, Carl leaves behind a vast legacy as the most generous, loving, and loyal man while also being a pioneer and innovator in the public safety field around the country. The effects of both his life and his passing will be felt far and wide and for generations to come. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Friday evening 6:00-8:00 P.M. and Saturday 9:30-10:45 A.M. at St. Louis Church, 821 W. Cobbs Creek Pkwy, Yeadon, PA 19050 followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. on Saturday. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. www.loganfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
