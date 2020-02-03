|
Carl D. Hughes, age 89, of Aston, PA, died Friday, January 31, 2020. Carl graduated from Bartram High School, Class of 1948 and Drexel University, Class of 1970. Mr. Hughes was an Electrical Engineer with the Philadelphia Electric Company. He also was an Entrepreneur who owned Technical Enterprise Inc. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Korean War in the 581st Signal Corp. Carl was an active member of the Middletown Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and volunteered his time helping with the church and its grounds. Mr. Hughes enjoyed the theater, traveling, especially trips to Disney and to his Lake Naomi home in the Poconos. Son of the late Charles David and Alma Agustus (Ruppel) Hughes. Husband of the late Helen L. Russell Hughes; brother of the late Donald Hughes and Christine Ferguson Survivors: Daughter: Susan L. (Robert) Forrester. Sons: Robert N. (Lisa) Hughes and David M. (Robin) Hughes. Grandchildren: David, Jr. (Courtney), Robert (Gabrielle), Matthew, Daniel, Conner and Emily. Sister: Alma (Robert) Alexander. Dear Friend: Sharon Reed. Visitation: Thursday, February 6th from 9:30-10:45AM at Middletown Presbyterian Church, 273 S. Old Middletown Road, Media, PA. 19063. Funeral Service: Thursday, February 6th at 11:00AM at Middletown Presbyterian Church. Interment with Military Honors: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Aston, PA. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Middletown Presbyterian Church at the above address. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 4, 2020