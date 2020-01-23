|
|
Carl Louis Pennington, age 90 of Glen Mills, PA passed away on January 21, 2020 at Harris Hill Nursing Facility, Williamsville, NY. Born to Earl and Helen Pennington, he was raised in Concord Twp., PA. Carl has resided the past 5 years in Williamsville, NY, previously residing in Glen Mills & Prospect Park, PA. He retired from Gulf Oil after many years of service as a Stillman. Carl was known as an avid Phillies fan and he also enjoyed car shows. He is preceded in death by 7 siblings, Earl & Elmer Pennington, Dorothy Carter, Katherine Smith, Della Osborne, Ruth Ahonen and Mildred Stewart. He is survived by 3 children, Judi (Peter) Varrone, Larry (Marcia) Pennington & Lynn (Mark) Kreyer, 4 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on January 28, Tuesday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services 11AM. Interment private. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020