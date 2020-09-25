1/
Carmela (Baldessaro) DiGiammo
Carmela DiGiammo (nee Baldessaro), 84, of Media, PA, formerly of Upper Darby, passed away on September 24, 2020. Born in Altoona, PA in 1935, Carmela was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Baldessaro. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. Carmela loved spending time with people, especially her family. She was a member of St. Cyril of Alexandria Church in Lansdowne. Carmela was the beloved wife of the late Andrew E. DiGiammo; loving mother of Andrew DiGiammo (Lori) and Anthony DiGiammo; adoring grandmother of Kristen Donohoe (Michael) and Andrew DiGiammo, Jr.; dear sister of Grace Marie Kearns (John) and the late Anthony Baldessaro. Services are private. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
