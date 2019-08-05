|
|
1938-2019 Carmela R. “Carmie” Sorrentino, 81, of Stuart, FL, died July 25, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of Ralph and Anna Gabor Sorrentino and resided in Hainesport, N.J., before moving to Florida. Carmie retired as a professor at Rowan Univ. and distinguished her career with guest lecturing at the United Nations and John-Hopkins Univ. Carmie was committed to her family and church and a champion for animals. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish participating in Rosary Altar Society, Choir and RCIA. Carmie also belonged to the Diocesan Legion of Mary. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph and Fred (2018); and her nephew, Fred, Jr. (2017) and is survived by her niece, Stephanie Rubin; and nephews, Ralph, Jr. and Anthony. Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Burial: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave., Palm City, Florida 34990. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 6, 2019